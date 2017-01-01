Noah Syndergaard called Bryce Harper a mean word on Instagram

If you were unsure whether Noah Syndergaard runs his own social media account or has someone do it for him, it’s an easy call now.

It all started before Ohio State got beaten down by Clemson, when Nationals star Bryce Harper posted a screaming video from his car proclaiming that Saturdays are indeed for the boys.

Since the phrase was coined by Barstool Sports, they ripped the video and posted it on their main account. And what do you know about that, Noah Syndergaard saw it.

(NSFW language below)

We need some good rivalries in sports. Hope this will blossom into a good one.

– Kenny Ducey

