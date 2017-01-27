Nick Saban is visiting recruits in a helicopter

After losing an epic national championship game to Clemson, Alabama coach Nick Saban is back on the 'crootin trail. National Signing Day is Feb. 1, so Saban is trying to convince as many recruits as possible to come to Alabama at the last minute.

He's on a time crunch, so he simply does not have time to drive around the Southeast and do normal people things like sit in traffic. Naturally, Saban is taking a helicopter and landing it on high school practice fields.

He visited Chaminade-Madonna (Ala.) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) in the helicopter on Friday.

Just sent to me. How Nick Saban showed up to St. Thomas Aquinas today. pic.twitter.com/CL3E6IRDwd — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) January 27, 2017

When Nick Saban casually lands his helicopter on the 50 yard line of your high school football field…. like ok pic.twitter.com/MNEVIWHMNZ — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) January 27, 2017

Saban apparently does this every time National Signing Day comes around.

You know Signing Day is close when Nick Saban helicopter pictures and videos overtake your timeline. Only two weeks away. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 18, 2017

According to every major recruiting service, Alabama already has the best 2017 recruiting class in the country. But that Clemson loss reminded Alabama that it cannot rest on its laurels, so Saban is bringing out all the tricks. I like it.

