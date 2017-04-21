Traina Thoughts: Browns even mocked over schedule release; Week 1 NFL lines; more

1. When you're the Cleveland Browns, even the release of the upcoming season's schedule become a rough day. To say optimism isn't something that's associated with the Browns would be a gross understatement. Twitter was absolutely savage in mocking the Browns while the

I wonder if Browns fans get excited and go over and over the schedule when it comes out. — Steeler4life (@Javelinas1355) April 21, 2017





I already know the Browns schedule for this season. #NFLSchedule pic.twitter.com/iokKehas1K — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 20, 2017





CST is releasing the official Browns schedule: pic.twitter.com/euZHUxhLro — Cleveland SportsTalk (@CLEsportsTalk) April 21, 2017





The Cleveland Browns might as well release their 2017 Schedule and Results today! I expect it to look like this. #NFLSchedule pic.twitter.com/qnPVkqOOb3 — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) April 20, 2017





Browns 2017 schedule released L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L

L — Leland (@___Leland) April 21, 2017









When you look at next year's schedule and see the Browns pic.twitter.com/izg3d8m1Fv — Joe Serafin (@joesera12) April 21, 2017





Browns Social Media: *NEW SCHEDULE RELEASE Twitter: "0-16" "….eliminated from playoffs" "Browns suck" Browns Social Media: pic.twitter.com/hecOSD7pNA — skywalker (@iNubyy) April 21, 2017





When you look at your NFL team's schedule and see a game against the Browns: pic.twitter.com/0qoh0ipF49 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) April 21, 2017

However, we did find one Browns fan with a bright outlook.

#Browns schedule is cake. They can easily win 3 games. — White Mike (@browns5719) April 21, 2017

Cleveland offensive lineman Joe Thomas also has big expectations for the upcoming campaign.

2. When it comes to betting, it’s never too early to scout. With the NFL releasing the 2017 schedule Thursday night, OddsShark.com has already posted lines for the Week 1 matchups. Yes, we still have to get through the draft and rosters aren’t set and the inevitable preseason injuries haven’t taken place yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t handicap a little bit.

Patriots -7 vs. Chiefs

Dolphins -2.5 vs. Buccaneers

Steelers -8.5 vs. Browns

Bills. -5.5 vs. Jets

Texans -4 vs. Jaguars

Redskins -2.5 vs. Eagles

Lions -3 vs. Cardinals

Benagls -1.5 vs. Ravens

Titans -1 vs. Raiders

Falcons -6 vs. Bears

Colts vs. Rams

Packers vs. Seahawks

Panthers -4 at 49ers

Cowboys -5.5 vs. Giants

Vikings -3.5 vs. Saints

Broncos -3.5 vs. Chargers

3. LeBron James had a monster game (41 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) while leading the Cavaliers back from a 26-point deficit against the Pacers Thursday night. In his postgame press conference, though, James was more than happy to opine on his good friend, Kendrick Lamar

LeBron James on Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/XYaMtwWlEI — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 21, 2017

4. Jimmy Kimmel celebrated 4/20 by playing an old Magic Johnson PSA about drugs and then asked the Lakers legend if he's ever smoked weed.

5. Clean it up, ESPN. Reporter Sam Alipour let an expletive fly on live TV this morning.

Woke up, turned on SportsCenter, saw this. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/rZ3LcTqkGf — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) April 21, 2017

6. Here is Kate Upton's full Lip-Sync Battle performance of Britney Spears' iconic Hit Me Baby One More Time.

7. For my fellow Mike and the Mad Dog fans out there, Deadspin has done a must-see piece on the controversy surrounding the duo's show after 9/11.

8. It was one year ago today that we were shocked by the sudden death of Prince. To mark the occasion, here is his memorable performance of Purple Rain from Super Bowl XLI

9. THE DAILY ROCK: If you missed this when it was released six months ago, take the 10 minutes at some point this weekend to listen to The Rock do commentary on his first-ever WWE match when he was known as Rocky Maivia.

