See 10 NFL QBs morph from babyfaced rookies to grizzled veterans

Just like being president, playing in the NFL takes a toll on a guy.

The wear and tear is probably least on quarterbacks but they’re the players with the most recognizable faces. They enter league bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, eager to prove themselves at the pro level. Then the years wear on them—their faces become ruddier and their eyes get more wrinkled, even though they seem to get better haircuts.

The set of GIFs below, courtesy of Health2blog.com, show how 10 of the biggest QBs in the league evolved from their rookie years to today.

It’s easy to forget Tom Brady wasn’t always a hunk.

