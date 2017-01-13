Phil Simms will be broadcasting some big AFC playoff games alongside Jim Nantz on CBS in the coming weeks, which brings about an entirely different storyline to follow throughout the game. Not only does Simms have a love for color commentary, but he has a love for creating his own terminology. Sometimes, they can be a bit confusing or repetitive—there is even an entire Twitter account dedicated to tracking some of the comments he makes during broadcasts.

We've decided to assemble an entire board of 'Simms-isms.' Now, you can carry on conversations with friends by using some of his favorite things to say.

Soundboard created by Allen Kim.

The Phil Simms Soundboard You saw it that time That's a good job Peyton Manning Great feel for the game Watch what he does Hard to tell Good read What a job Getting rid of it quick Talking at halftime Once again Really well-designed play Just what we saw Jim Not going to gain any yards Talked about it earlier Keeps control of it Winning the battle The quarterback That was dangerous Nowhere to go Mmmph Defensive advice That's right Confidence It sure has What they're doing in the game today Confusion Good rhythym Like I said

