NFL draft prospects are landing perfectly punny endorsement deals

NCAA rules explicitly prohibit players from profiting off of their name, which is a real shame because it means we had to wait a while for these wonderfully punny endorsement deals.

This year’s NFL draft is full of outstanding names but two of the best are Michigan’s Jake Butt and Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp. With names like that, the endorsement potential is infinite.

Butt could have signed up to promote skinny jeans or comfortable chairs, but he landed an even more appropriate deal.

Lamp’s endorsement isn’t even really pun. He’s just pitching lamps.

Excited to light things up in my new team city with @LampsPlus! 🌲💡 Details: https://t.co/8j0plfZMI3 pic.twitter.com/w9ayhXPs1C — Forrest Lamp (@flamp76) April 27, 2017

It’s frankly embarrassing that Michigan’s Taco Charlton hasn’t agreed to shill for Mexican food yet.

