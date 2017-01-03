Tuesday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Alexis Ren; Giants Receivers Commit Fashion Crime

Giants Receivers Party on Boat

I'm not sure if the New York Giants receiving corps deserves criticism for flying to Miami to party with Justin Bieber on Sunday night. The team had Monday off so the players weren't violating any team rules. My problem is with this awkward photo of them wearing jeans, posing shirtless on a boat. No man should be photographed wearing jeans and no shirt unless he's a pro wrestler or a stripper. This is the real controversy.

Bob Costas Knows Hip Hop

Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals to lead to the Blues past the Blackhawks in Monday's annual Winter Classic. The best part of the game, however, occurred before the puck dropped, when Bob Costas introduced Nelly in the most awkward way imaginable.

Duke Women Get Outsmarted

The Duke women's hoops team probably wants a mulligan on this play.

Alexis Ren: Lovely Lady of the Day

Nick from San Diego asked for some Alexis Ren photos because “she's super hot.” He makes a good point. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

About That Rose Bowl

I went to bed Monday night at 8:45 so I could be up early to write Hot Clicks. Therefore, I missed USC scoring 17 consecutive fourth-quarter points to shock Penn State in perhaps the greatest Rose Bowl ever played. On the bright side, I feel pretty well rested right now.

This Seems Fake

I'm not sure how legit this is but it's pretty funny. A pickpocket makes a great steal only to realize the whole thing was broadcast on CCTV.

The Office Staring Machine

This is genius.

Paging all Sneakerhead Golfers

Have confirmed @SneakerNews report that Air Jordan 1 golf shoes will hit retail this year pic.twitter.com/HwJE6KkTBh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2017

Not Worth It

Would you pay $2,000 for a pizza?! What if it was topped with truffles, foie gras and GOLD? https://t.co/OsUDZqon2h pic.twitter.com/yfOaGPDShJ — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 2, 2017

Odds & Ends

Ten fads that lived and died in 2016 … The Bills are a hot mess … Some guy ran on stage and stole the World Darts Trophy during competition … Brent Musburger didn't earn any new fans with his Joe Mixon comments … Maybe Blake Bortles isn't so bad … Dick Clark Productions blasted Mariah Carey's “Rockin' Eve” sabotage claim as absurd. I love this story … Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new catchphrase for this season of Celebrity Apprentice … Cringe-worthy engagement photos are the best engagement photos.

This is a Really Bad Trick Play

This is a LOT of work for 5 yards pic.twitter.com/mIw1SHGb3j — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 2, 2017

Fashion Statement

Jimmy Butler tries to check in wearing his shooting shirt https://t.co/a5WsuW2wJ8 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 3, 2017

Whoa

Kris Dunn had Shabazz Napier very confused after this move https://t.co/hgKQgrOjKU — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) January 2, 2017

Happy Birthday, Danica McKellar

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

This article originally appeared on