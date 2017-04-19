Sights and sounds from the Patriots’ White House visit

The Patriots paid a visit to President and noted New England fan Donald Trump on Wednesday to commemorate their Super Bowl victory.

Although Tom Brady was tending to a family matter and a number of Patriots players including Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette Blount chose to protest with their absence, a sizeable Pats contingent led by owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick showed up to celebrate at the White House.

Here’s what went down, featuring…Gronk.

(Spoiler alert: literally nothing of substance happened and it was an overly serious occasion with little celebratory fanfare.)





Trump's right hand man. pic.twitter.com/EMVfwLeQa9 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 19, 2017





Trump just called Amendola to step forward. Not here. — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) April 19, 2017





The Patriots just signed a new fullback pic.twitter.com/ciewk1Jkck — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 19, 2017









My new favorite New England Patriots player. pic.twitter.com/HVnJQEhuxU — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 19, 2017





Donald Trump left his Super Bowl party at 8:57 pm ET, with the Patriots down 28-3. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 19, 2017





