Sights and sounds from the Patriots’ White House visit

The Patriots paid a visit to President and noted New England fan Donald Trump on Wednesday to commemorate their Super Bowl victory.

Although Tom Brady was tending to a family matter and a number of Patriots players including Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette Blount chose to protest with their absence, a sizeable Pats contingent led by owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick showed up to celebrate at the White House.

Here’s what went down, featuring…Gronk.

(Spoiler alert: literally nothing of substance happened and it was an overly serious occasion with little celebratory fanfare.)








