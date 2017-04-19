Sights and sounds from the Patriots’ White House visit
The Patriots paid a visit to President and noted New England fan Donald Trump on Wednesday to commemorate their Super Bowl victory.
Although Tom Brady was tending to a family matter and a number of Patriots players including Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette Blount chose to protest with their absence, a sizeable Pats contingent led by owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick showed up to celebrate at the White House.
Here’s what went down, featuring…Gronk.
(Spoiler alert: literally nothing of substance happened and it was an overly serious occasion with little celebratory fanfare.)
Gronk crashes the White House! https://t.co/OO5MGbLBiO pic.twitter.com/9EmMinkmeN
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 19, 2017
Trump's right hand man. pic.twitter.com/EMVfwLeQa9
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 19, 2017
Trump just called Amendola to step forward. Not here.
— Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) April 19, 2017
The Patriots just signed a new fullback pic.twitter.com/ciewk1Jkck
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 19, 2017
Trump said Pats went for 3. @PardonMyTake @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/9f4rEIxwu2
— Hans Gitzfelven (@gitzfelven) April 19, 2017
My new favorite New England Patriots player. pic.twitter.com/HVnJQEhuxU
— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 19, 2017
Donald Trump left his Super Bowl party at 8:57 pm ET, with the Patriots down 28-3.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 19, 2017
.@POTUS receives special @Patriots jersey with his name on it. pic.twitter.com/QpDz450VGw
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 19, 2017
