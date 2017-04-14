Traina Thoughts: NBA playoffs odds; Eric Decker proud of 69th ranking; NES Classic gone; more

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. With the NBA playoffs getting underway this weekend, here are the odds, via 5Dimes.com, on which team will win it all.

Warriors -175

Cavaliers +410

Spurs +1050

Celtics +2500

Rockets +2750

Raptors +3800

Clippers +5200

Wizards +7000

Jazz +12000

Thunder +21000

Hawks +22000

Grizzlies +22500

Bucks +23500

Bulls +27500

TrailBlazers +28000

Pacers +31000

As you can see, the Warriors are a heavy favorite. Thanks to their rough stretch at the end of the season, you can now get nice value on the Cavaliers if you believe LeBron James can carry them to a title. One other notable prop bet that 5Dimes is offering will be of interest to any of you who don’t think the Cavaliers or Warriors will win the NBA championship.

Warriors or Cavaliers win NBA championship: -445

Field: +375

2. Dean Blandino, the NFL Senior VP of Officiating, is leaving his job with the league in May. The timing is interesting because Blandino was to have final say over all replay reviews during the upcoming season. As for Blandino’s next gig, it seems we have conflicting reports.

CBS is the likely landing spot for NFL Sr. VP of officiating, Dean Blandino, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2017

CBS Sports: "We are not looking to fill the rules analyst position, and we are not having discussions with Dean Blandino." — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) April 14, 2017





Crazy morning: PFT has now learned that @DeanBlandino likely will be hired by FOX — and that FOX would team him up with @MikePereira. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 14, 2017

3. Jets wide receiver Eric Decker channeled his inner Gronk and had quite a response when he was alerted that his jersey ranked 69th in sales this past season.

Huge congrats to my pal @EricDecker87 who finished 2016 with the 69th best selling offensive jersey per @dickssportingss Massive win. #69 — Luke Rodgers (@thelukerodgers) April 11, 2017

It's all about the position you finish in! https://t.co/tzxM09cDPa — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) April 13, 2017

4. Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton Dix doesn’t seem overly enthusiastic about the Lions’ new uniforms, which were unveiled Thursday.

Uniforms don't mean shii.😎 — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) April 14, 2017

5. This young Marlins fan did all he could to rally his team during their extra innings game against the Mets Thursday night, but it was all for naught as Miami lost in 16 innings, 9-8.

6. Just months ago, Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition console was the hottest game on the market, selling out everywhere. Now, for some unknown reason, Nintendo Co. announced that it is discontinuing the game system.

7. Calling all NHL fans! SI.com’s Dan Gartland has ranked (and provided audio to) all 30 NHL goal horns.

8. University of Maryland alum, Scott Van Pelt, came through in a big way for a student who asked for a donation on Twitter to save the school’s radio station. The ESPN anchor decided to cover the entire cost (the student-run station was $1,255 short).

9. If you need a podcast to listen to this weekend, download Richard Deitsch’s latest offering. I’m on there discussing a whole bunch of sports media topics for more than an hour.

10: Only in New York. Watch two subway rats fight over what looks like a french fry.

11. THE DAILY ROCK: The Rock and Kurt Angle share a beverage and discuss pie.

