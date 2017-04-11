Traina Thoughts: Top NBA jerseys; Romo joins the Mavs; WWE’s bullying problem; more

1. The NBA has released the list of the top-selling jerseys for the 2016-17 regular season. The top 10 is as follows:

1. Stephen Curry, Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Warriors

4. Russell Westbrook, Thunder

5. Kyrie Irving, Cavaliers

6. Kawahi Leonard, Spurs

7. Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks

8. Jimmy Butler, Bulls

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

10. James Harden, Rockets

2. Tony Romo didn’t crack the top-selling NBA jerseys list, but the former Cowboys quarterback, who will suit up and be on the bench for the Mavericks game against Denver tonight, spent Tuesday getting buckets and bantering with Dirk Nowitzki on Twitter.

Thank you #mavs. I'm humbled by your gesture…At least I made one shot today. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Fan appreciation night. Also honoring @tonyromo tonight. Come early and you can watch him shoot some airballs in layup line…. — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 11, 2017





@swish41 If I shoot an air ball in warmups I give u permission to send me to the showers. But if I don't, u get me a corner three in the 4th — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 11, 2017

3. Roger Goodell and the NFL have done it again. While the commissioner has done a great job making owners money, he basically messes up everything else. That brings us to the latest bit of news It was announced on NFL.com that players who participated in an arm wrestling event at the MGM in Las Vegas will be fined. Yes, the league that just put a team in Sin City is going to take money from players, such as Steelers linebacker James Harrison, Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills and Raiders punter Marquette King, because they had the audacity to arm wrestle at a casino. Yes, NFL rules state that players are prohibited from attending promotional events at casinos, but that rule rings a little hollow when you move a team into the gambling capital of the world. More important, though, was that at least were treated to this excellent tweet by King.

@MarquetteKing My son loves watching you Punt and he just started punting last year.. Any advice you can give him? #StayBlessed — Joseph Smith Jr. (@JosephSmithJr1) April 10, 2017





Stay away from arm wrestling competitions! https://t.co/EeXDuUXCmh — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 10, 2017

4. And the groom wore green? Sergio Garcia says he may wear his Masters jacket when he gets married in July.

5. We told you yesterday that the WWE had a big problem on its hands with SmackDown announcer John Bradshaw Layfield and accusations of bullying. SI.com's Justin Barrasso has more details, despite everyone associated with the WWE having tight lips these days.

6. SB Nation’s Matt Afford had the best take I’ve seen regarding the problem of NBA teams resting players during the regular season.

The NBA is mad at players for resting …but it's a problem the league created. pic.twitter.com/udM41jr9mV — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 11, 2017

7. The Phillies did a very cool thing for a fan last night who inquired about the team holding Autism Awareness Night.

8. Remember when Rob Gronkowski held the “Ground Party Cruise” last year? It seems it wasn’t all just swimming and dancing and drinking. A poop prank reportedly marred the good time for some.

9. Indians infielder Jose Ramirez got a fresh 'do for the start of the 2017 season.

10. Former NFL running back Arian Foster is flying the not-so-friendly skies today. Let's hope it was goes okay for him.





11. If you're a David Letterman fan, you'll want to read these exclusive quotes from an upcoming book about how the late-night icon handled being blackmailed over a sex scandal in 2009.

12. THE DAILY ROCK The Rock does not want this picture to become a meme. You know what to do.

