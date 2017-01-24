Nate Robinson offers Cavs help on Instagram: ‘Nate Robinson is available’

Everyone in the world knows Nate Robinson is looking for work, but he decided the folks following ESPN on Instagram needed yet another.

In response to a post about LeBron’s frustration regarding the Cavaliers’ roster construction, Robinson had a simple message: “Nate Robinson is available.”

Nate Robinson weighs in on the Cavs Point Guard dilemma from nba

I wonder how many other time he has commented this. I wonder if this is his actual full-time job now. 

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on