Monday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Elle Johnson; Muggsy Bogues’ Best Photos

Happy Birthday, Muggsy Bogues

Muggsy Bogues, who at 5-foot-3 is the shortest player to ever compete in the NBA, turned 52 on Monday. To celebrate, we collected our favorite photos of Bogues for the gallery below. (Click here for full-size version.)

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather

The two most famous boxers of the past 25 years will never face off in the ring so here's the next best thing: Soulja Boy and Chris Brown facing off (with Tyson/Mayweather as trainers).

One Way To Spend $642,000

Anyone need a 467-pound bluefin tuna?

Elle Johnson: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

My pal Elle Johnson has been working it this Bowl Season, wearing a bikini for each game and posting the pics on Twitter. If you're not following her, do so ASAP. She is this afternoon's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Bill Belichick As You've Never Seen Him Before

I HATE the term relationship goals but if it were ever applicable to a photo, this is it.

Wrestling is Fake But…

This looks like it really, really hurt.

World's Oldest Yoga Instructor

Meet 98-year-old Tao Porchon-Lynch, who's been teaching yoga for more than 75 years.

Great Moments in Random Jersey Combinations

These guys really should be teammates: https://t.co/43rximQRd9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 9, 2017

Guess Who's Headed to Japan?

Manny Ramirez is back, he just signed a deal with the Kōchi Fighting Dogs of Japan. pic.twitter.com/NvxWvMJ3oG — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) January 8, 2017

Odds & Ends

I feel bad for this young Bucks fan who wants nothing to do with this dance contest … This is a brutal way to lose a basketball game … Bellator boss Scott Coker capitalized on the news and invited Meryl Streep to an MMA event … Colin Kaepernick donated $50,000 to help Dakota Access Pipeline protestors … Here's a really good Rory McIlroy interview for all the golf fans out there … The Legend of Zelda theme song has never sounded so good … Why you don't need to exercise every day.

Go Clemson, I Guess

DeMarcus Cousins Dislikes Chair

Kings' DeMarcus Cousins gets technical foul for kicking and punching a chair in frustration (w/ replay) pic.twitter.com/X9Wq7pqygy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 9, 2017

One Way To Pull a Tooth

Hello, Irina

