Recipe: How to make a Mint Julep for the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is coming up Saturday, and there's really no other way to watch America's favorite horse race than with its official drink, the Mint Julep.

Mint Juleps are to the Kentucky Derby as eggnog is to Christmas, as Guinness is to St. Patrick's Day, as Pimm's Cup is to Wimbledon, as pastel jackets are to…the Kentucky Derby.

So, for the 143rd edition of the Derby this weekend, toss on your pastel jackets, slip into a pair of chinos, knot up a bow tie and mix a Mint Julep.

Now, if you're wondering what goes into the traditional drink of the event, we've got you covered. Check out the recipe below.

Mint Julep recipe:

– 1 cup water

– 1 cup granulated sugar

– Crushed ice

– Kentucky bourbon

– Spearmint leaves

Boil the sugar in water until dissolved. Pour the syrup over leaves of spearmint in a container, let cool, then refrigerate overnight. When ready, put crushed ice in an 8-ounce glass or, preferably, a silver plated cup. Then add mint syrup and whisky. Stir. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

