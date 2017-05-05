Kentucky Derby: The ingredients you need to make a Mint Julep

The beverage of choice at the Kentucky Derby is the Mint Julep.

A simple traditional southern drink, the Mint Julep requires just a handful of ingredients. There are several different ways to make a Mint Julep, but the ingredients go relatively unchanged. (Here's a look at several methods for making your Mint Julep.)

The 2017 Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6.

As the 143rd edition of the race approaches, here's a rundown of the ingredients that come together to make a Mint Julep:

• Crushed ice. It's important to stay cool under the hot Kentucky sun (or under the artificial light of your living room) on Derby Day.

• Sugar. To make the Mint Julep properly sweet.

• Fresh mint. It is a Mint Julep after all. Depending on preference, some choose to crush mint leaves into the syrup while other opt to simply garnish their drink with a sprig of mint.

• Kentucky Bourbon: This is, after all, the key ingredient. Cooking Light suggests Maker's 46 from Maker's Mark.

• Water, of course.

And that's about all you need. A silver Julep cup is strongly recommended.

Here are the basic instructions to pull a Mint Julep together:

*For simple syrup, add 1 cup granulated sugar to 1 cup water in a saucepan. Heat to dissolve sugar, stirring constantly so the sugar does not burn. Set aside to cool.

Mix together simple syrup muddled with mint, Maker’s Mark® Bourbon and distilled water.

