Watch: Miguel Sano blasts home run, celebrates with Sam Cassell dance

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano belted a home run on Tuesday night and then headed to the dugout where he did the Sam Cassell dance with Eddie Rosario to celebrate.

After hitting big shots in his NBA career, Cassell would dance to show off his big cojones. Kobe Bryant, Jameer Nelson and other NBA stars have also done the dance after clutch shots. A few years ago, Timberwolves player Kevin Martin was fined after his rendition.

Watch Sano's dance below:

Things are catching on in Minnesota.

