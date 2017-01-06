Jim Harbaugh and Usher are hanging out at the White House

That Orange Bowl loss? Jim Harbaugh had to let it burn.

The Michigan coach is hanging out at the White House for Michelle Obama's Reach Higher and Counselor of the Year event, and bumped into pop star Usher while he was there. The two got a nice photo together, which Mr. Raymond posted on his Instagram story.

If you’re ready to knock Harbaugh for doing this instead of recruiting, well, he can’t do that yet. He has to wait until Jan. 12.

Kenny Ducey

