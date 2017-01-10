Watch: Michigan enlists campus police to surprise walk-on with scholarship

Michigan surprised senior Andrew Dakich a scholarship, but not without having a little fun with him first.

Dakich (who, yes, is the son of basketball broadcaster Dan Dakich), had to deal with the campus police pretending to pull him out of a team meeting for a moment, before dropping the bombshell that he will not have to pay tuition for the rest of his college career, however brief.

Today's 〽🏀 meeting was full of suspense 😲, surprise 😳 & happiness 😃… especially for @daycheck3 See what @JohnBeilein had up his sleeve: pic.twitter.com/bKSJAlzFG3 — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2017

Things that were racing through my mind when I see two officers interrupt Coach B during a team meeting.. My goodness. Beyond grateful pic.twitter.com/hQrxtQ2F5s — Andrew Dakich (@daycheck3) January 10, 2017

He took it in stride, it seems. But man…

