Watch: Michigan enlists campus police to surprise walk-on with scholarship

Michigan surprised senior Andrew Dakich a scholarship, but not without having a little fun with him first.

Dakich (who, yes, is the son of basketball broadcaster Dan Dakich), had to deal with the campus police pretending to pull him out of a team meeting for a moment, before dropping the bombshell that he will not have to pay tuition for the rest of his college career, however brief.

He took it in stride, it seems. But man…

