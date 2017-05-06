The Mets accidentally tweeted a photo with a sex toy in it

Are you really surprised?

After a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Marlins—a game which they trailed 7–1 in the fourth—the Mets’ social media team snapped a photo of T.J. Rivera donning a crown that was given to him for going 3-for-4 with a dinger and three RBIs. Neither T.J. or the photographer seemed to realize that just a few feet behind the shortstop, a giant sex toy was sitting in backup catcher Kevin Plawecki’s locker (click here for the NSFW photo).

It didn’t take long for fans to notice it.

The account posted a cropped photo shortly after, but it had to be taken down after fans flooded the responses with photos of the sex toy. We’ll wait and see what—if anything—the Mets decide to say about this.

– Kenny Ducey

