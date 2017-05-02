Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Shaunna Legatos; Met Gala fashion is baffling

The annual Met Gala took place on Monday and as usual, there were a lot of famous people dressed in strange outfits. My favorite was Pharrell's wife Helen Lasichanh, who dressed like a teletubby. I also enjoyed Rihanna's red puffy thing. While some athletes were in attendance likeTom Brady, Serena Williams and Alex Rodriguez, the night was about celebs craving attention and trying to wear the ugliest outfit in order to get some. EW.com has a look at all the red carpet fashion.

The Red Sox and Orioles don't like each other. It started earlier this season when Manny Machado spiked Dustin Pedroia at second base while trying to break up a double play. Sox pitcher Matt Barnes responded by throwing at Machado's head, which brings us to Monday night's game. Machado homered and took his sweet time getting around the bases. The Sox have yet to respond but some fans in centerfield got all racist on Adam Jones. The two teams square off again Tuesday night at Fenway.

Tristan Thompson dumped Khloe Kardashian and sometimes Twitter is a great place to be.

Shaunna Legatos isn't just a model, she's also a makeup artist. We appreciate that type of versatility in Hot Clicks. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

You're going to want to put on headphones for this one.

Colonel Bruce Hampton, a legend in the Atlanta music scene, died on stage during the final moments of a benefit concert honoring his 70th birthday Monday night. He'll be missed.

Everyone loves Cinco de Mayo—even Hotels.com, which is offering an extra 10% off when you book by May 5 with the code FIESTA. You can stay up to 28 nights and get the discount at places, like Cancun, Punta Cana, Costa Rica and more.

McDonald's just unveiled its new invention: the "Frork," a fork made of French fries https://t.co/oc6goZ9PW9 pic.twitter.com/HKKvhcdisU — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 1, 2017

The house WWE used for the Bray Wyatt-Randy Orton match can be yours for $36,000 … Browns QB Cody Kessler is no longer engaged to Ukrainian model Valeriya Kuklishyna … ESPN asked Ed Werder to cover the draft after he was laid off … How to apply for 2018 Masters tickets … Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe's marriage license isn't cheap … Colin Kaepernick handed out suits outside a New York City parole office … Evander Holyfield's son was arrested on drug charges … Notorious criminals who once worked at the post office … 50 Cent trolled Ja Rule over the Fyre Festival debacle … This Fenway Park proposal did not go so well … Really rich people asking fans for money is never a good look … Fox's baseball drama Pitch has been canceled after one season.

U.S. Air Force member home from 6-month deployment surprises 2 children by pretending to be catcher at baseball game https://t.co/i4o9UGr1Hk pic.twitter.com/8mCJspueGB — ABC News (@ABC) May 1, 2017





Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.



This article originally appeared on