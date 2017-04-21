Memphis Grizzlies’ mascot puts a hurting on his rival

The Memphis Grizzlies got back in their series with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, posting a 105-94 victory in Game 3 that wasn’t as close as the score.

The team’s mascot, perfectly named Grizz, got some revenge, too, on his arch-rival Natch.

The rivalry took quite the turn during Game 3 as Natch was slammed through a table, vintage WWE-style.