Memphis Grizzlies’ mascot puts a hurting on his rival
The Memphis Grizzlies got back in their series with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, posting a 105-94 victory in Game 3 that wasn’t as close as the score.
The team’s mascot, perfectly named Grizz, got some revenge, too, on his arch-rival Natch.
The rivalry took quite the turn during Game 3 as Natch was slammed through a table, vintage WWE-style.
SUPER GRIZZ CHOKESLAM THROUGH THE TABLE!!! #BelieveMemphis pic.twitter.com/8oazea1C20
— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) April 21, 2017