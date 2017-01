Before Matt Ryan plays in his first Super Bowl, let's take a moment to remember the former Boston College star through a classic BC Athletics video.

In November 2007, the university shared “A Day in the Life of Matt Ryan”

Ignore the fact that he just waltzed out of bed and roamed straight to class without showering or changing. Did you see the way he helped that girl with the locker? What a good Samaritan!

This article originally appeared on