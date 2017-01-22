Martellus Bennett danced with the Patriots cheerleaders after Sunday’s win

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is going to his first Super Bowl, and he’s ecstatic.

The tight end, who has been thrust into action in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s season-ending injury, caught five passes for 32 yards in Sunday’s 36–17 win over the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Afterward, he danced with the team’s cheerleaders to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

sp11: Bennett is hyped CBS NFL Playoff: Steelers at Patriots https://t.co/gmT3nHC6Es pic.twitter.com/C2YAiAHdt0 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 23, 2017

Bennett has reportedly been playing with a cracked bone in his ankle, but you wouldn’t know it from watching those moves.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on