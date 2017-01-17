Marshawn Lynch is in Scotland popping wheelies on a BMX bike while playing chicken with a bus

What’s Marshawn Lynch doing these days? Oh, no big deal, just riding around on a BMX bike in Scotland, popping wheelies and narrowly avoiding collisions with buses.

Lynch’s do-not-care attitude has been on a world tour ever since he announced his retirement from football, and it’s made its way to Scotland. Check out this badass video of Lynch popping a wheelie and playing chicken with a giant bus.

Totally him, too!

Lynch is used to narrowly avoiding collisions.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on