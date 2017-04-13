A Marlins employee adopted that cat that snuck into the stadium

Opening day at Marlins park was overshadowed by a wayward cat that decided to hang out on that weird centerfield sculpture that I want to call art deco, but really am clueless about.

That cat is now adopted, thanks to an anonymous team employee with a very gentle soul, and hopefully not cat allergies.

The #RallyCat rumors are true! Don Cattingly was spotted in the park last night & given a loving home with a #Marlins front office member. 🐱 pic.twitter.com/fQ7MohTY0h — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 14, 2017





@ariellec Good news: My friend that works for the Marlins adopted the cat! "It's super shy & will only eat & drink if I'm not looking at it" pic.twitter.com/5qVO8IE8Lg — Mike Manganello (@MikeManganello) April 13, 2017

The team held up use of the sculpture, which activates in some weird way when Marlins players hit home runs. They dubbed it “Rally Cat.”

It’s now a house cat.

This article originally appeared on