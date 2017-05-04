Marcus Morris says he didn’t replace Markieff in Game 2, but can we really be sure?

Markieff Morris had 16 points and six rebounds in the Wizards’ overtime loss to the Celtics on Tuesday, despite nursing an injured ankle. Or did he???

Morris, of course, is an identical twin, and it would be shockingly easy for his brother Marcus to take his place. Not only do they have the same DNA (throwing a wrench in Bill Simmons’s plan to tell them apart), they have the very same tattoos. No, seriously, their tattoos are literally the same.

There’s almost no way to tell them apart, so the only evidence we have that Marcus didn’t sneak into a Wizards uniform on Tuesday is his own word.

I wouldn't play for another team unless I'm on that team. Smooth playing on a sprained ankle. I didn't expect anything less. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017





The stories was funny though !!! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017

Isn’t that just what he would say if he did play in the game, though? How convenient. The only solution is clearly to have a camera trained on Marcus during all of Markieff’s games.

