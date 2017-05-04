WWE’s Mark Henry bashes impostor Rockets mascot with steel chair

I don’t want to call the Spurs copycats, but after seeing the Grizzlies’ mascot attempt to drive a “Spurs fan” through a table in Memphis, the Spurs clearly thought it would be a good idea to work a pro wrestling angle into their games back in San Antonio.

Wednesday night’s game, with the Spurs seeking revenge for their embarrassing Game 1 blowout against the Rockets, was the perfect opportunity. Enter Mark Henry, and an imposter Rockets mascot.

Mark Henry wreaking havoc on all mascots 😂 pic.twitter.com/oBeWBLV7Xr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2017





This is obviously what spurred San Antonio to a 121–96 victory, but it would have been even more of a blowout if Henry had hit Clutch with the “World’s Strongest Slam.”

