Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Billie Jo Powers; Marcus Smart gives fans middle finger

Things are not looking good for the Boston Celtics right now. They fell to the Bulls again last night and are down in the series 0-2, despite being the No. 1 seed in the East. Danny Ainge is getting killed on Twitter for not acquiring a top player at the trade deadline and Marcus Smart is giving fans the middle finger. Is it weird I still think Boston will win this series?

I'm not a candidate for the 2017 Fashionable 50, but I do know bad fashion when I see it. And in 2017, cargo shorts are simply bad fashion. The Georgetown lacrosse team agrees, and will hold a Cargo Shorts Retirement Party before next Saturday's game against St. John's.

Seriously, how do you not click on link with that tease?

It's been 18 months since we last featured Billie Jo Powers and that's about 12 months too long. I apologize. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Dion Phaneuf's mansion on Prince Edward Island is my favorite.

A woman in Glagscow was faced with this question and it wouldn't be in Hot Clicks if she said no.









Chloe Khan wannabe splashes over £10,000 on surgery to look like her idol https://t.co/xI7fkPEpdO pic.twitter.com/gx86zGMnPz — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) April 18, 2017

Here are what NBA logos look like in Microsoft Paint … The Aaron Hernandez news is unfolding as I write this so not much to say right now … Jim Harbaugh is excited about the baby who was named after him … The Patriots are visiting the White House today. Here are the players who chose not to attend … Hate when a perfume bottle looks like a sex toy … The 25 best things from Weekend 1 of Coachella … Run two hours per week, live three years longer … The most controversial TV pilot ever made.

🚨 TRIPLE PLAY 🚨@UKBaseball converts your every day 7-2-6 triple play. pic.twitter.com/nj8AsfKXXF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 18, 2017

By popular demand, the full @WWEBrayWyatt version of "Goodnight Moon" from WrestleMania weekend. pic.twitter.com/FbaYL1PQw3 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) April 18, 2017

This article originally appeared on