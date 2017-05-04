Marcell Ozuna’s wife smashed a home run almost as impressive as her husband’s

Marcell Ozuna hit one of the most impressive home runs of the season on Wednesday—a 468-foot blast off of the banner celebrating the Rays’ 2011 Wild Card win. But he wasn’t the only member of his household to go deep at the Trop that day.

Aim for the back wall, right? Marcell Ozuna smashes a 468-foot blast, his longest HR of the #Statcast era. https://t.co/GB1y3tcsc0 pic.twitter.com/G76hOUDbzv — #Statcast (@statcast) May 4, 2017

Earlier in the day, Ozuna’s wife, Genesis, also went deep in the Marlins vs. Rays wives’ softball game.

Mi esposa en su juego de las esposa de los peloteros bateo de 4-3 con home run y todo mi reina eres lo máximo negra me sorprendiste hoy mi vida como siempre lo ha hecho.. te amoooo vida mía 💋💋💋💋 A post shared by Marcell Ozuna (@thebigbear13ozuna) on May 3, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

You think Marcell Ozuna can smash a baseball? CHECK OUT HIS WIFE!!!!pic.twitter.com/LXIlAVyhlt — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) May 4, 2017

That’s some healthy cut! Look at this still shot of her follow through.

Her hips are pointed forward, her weight is shifted on her front foot and she keeps the bat level all the way through the swing. She must have taught Marcell everything he knows.

This article originally appeared on