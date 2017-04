Manny Ramirez is still hitting home runs in Taiwan and the announcers delivered one of the greatest calls ever.

That's right, put this one up there with “The Shot Heard Round the World” and Kirk Gibson's home run.

Best call i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/tqzhUGePqL — KenJac (@TheRogaineKid) April 29, 2017

“This ball is long gone! Just like the ex-girlfriend who will never return! Home run!”

Take notes, John Sterling.

