LSU football players eat 4,000 wings ahead of Citrus Bowl

LSU football players reportedly ate 4,000 chicken wings, a Buffalo Wild Wings manager told The Advocate's Ross Dellenger ahead of the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve against Louisville.

The players had an entire Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant reserved for them before eating as much as they could.

Coach Ed Orgeron also participated in the feast and ate “a lot of wings.”

How many wings did Ed Orgeron eat? "A lot. I like wings."#LSU pic.twitter.com/22FoMJpnOQ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2016

Coach O is known for his themed days of the week. Tuesdays are known as Competition Tuesday. No one in their right mind would ever challenge Coach O to a wing-eating competition.

