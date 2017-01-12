Shirts mocking the Chargers’ new logo are already for sale in San Diego

It’s only been a few hours since the Chargers announced they were ditching San Diego in favor of Los Angeles, and fans are already capitalizing on the overwhelmingly negative response to the new logo. 

Uni Watch’s Paul Lukas spotted this shirt for sale in San Diego.

Sure, the logo stinks, but the good news is that it won’t appear on helmets or jerseys

This article originally appeared on