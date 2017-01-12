Shirts mocking the Chargers’ new logo are already for sale in San Diego

It’s only been a few hours since the Chargers announced they were ditching San Diego in favor of Los Angeles, and fans are already capitalizing on the overwhelmingly negative response to the new logo.

Uni Watch’s Paul Lukas spotted this shirt for sale in San Diego.

Well, that didn't take long: Spotted in an SD shop. pic.twitter.com/ocf6FAif6t — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 12, 2017

Sure, the logo stinks, but the good news is that it won’t appear on helmets or jerseys.

