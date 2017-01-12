Minor league baseball teams mock the Chargers with fake logo changes

Just about the entire internet reacted to the Los Angeles Chargers' new logo on Thursday, and minor league baseball teams are never ones to be left out of the fun. 

The Chargers' new logo bears a striking resemblance (no pun intended) to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but with a lightning bolt added to it. In response, several other teams began adding lightning bolts to their own logos, or simply copying related logos from other teams. 

Take a look at some of the interpretations below.

The Chargers might be having second thoughts about officially adopting the poorly received logo, but thank goodness the internet is forever.

