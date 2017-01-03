Looks like Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has become a father

Brookdale Farm announced the birth of a bay colt on Tuesday. This is not any colt or foal, but rather what the farm believes is the first offspring of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

The mare that produced the foal is Kakadu.

American Pharoah stands at stud in Kentucky at Coolmore in Kentucky.

American Pharoah's first foal to arrive born at Brookdale Farm today pic.twitter.com/ma4hGocQ91 — Jordan Sigmon (@jordan_sigmon_) January 3, 2017

American Pharoah won the Triple Crown in 2015 and completed his dazzling career with a victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

His stud fee is $200,000 and in his first year as a sire he covered 100 mares.