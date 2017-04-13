LeBron James just gave us the first preview of the new Kendrick Lamar album

Being LeBron James comes with perks, like getting to hear a long-awaited album before anyone else.

While Kendrick Lamar fans are waiting anxiously for the release of his fourth album, DAMN., LeBron has already heard it. Because LeBron is the giving sort, he decided not to keep the new tracks to himself. Instead, he previewed every track off the album in clips posted on his Instagram story.

This isn’t the first time LeBron gave fans some new Kendrick, either. Back in 2016, Kendrick dropped eight previously unreleased tracks right after LeBron begged him to on Twitter.

