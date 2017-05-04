Traina Thoughts: Be grateful you are witness to The LeBron James Show

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. If you're still one of those people who doesn't respect the greatness you are witness to each time LeBron James takes the court during an NBA playoff, you're embarrassing yourself at this point. In today's edition of “How Great is the King?” we present three items. First, Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was so flustered after James put up 39 points (and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second in playoff scoring all time) in a 125-103 Cleveland win on Wednesday night, that he was ready to hand over cash.

“You find somebody to stop LeBron in these moments, I'll give you $100,” DeRozan told reporters after Toronto's Game 2 loss.

Since nobody can stop James, it seems like DeRozan is being a huge cheapskate, but that's another story. Back to the topic on hand, how about this stat on James:

.@KingJames joins Reggie Miller, Manu Ginobili & Ray Allen as the only players in #NBAPlayoffs history to make 300 three-pointers. 👌 pic.twitter.com/CWrXkEw6nU — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 4, 2017

Yes, the 6-foot-8 James is in the same company as those guards when it comes to 3-point shooting prowess. And James drained one of those 3s Wednesday night as casually as you'll ever see.

LeBron spinning the ball right in front of Ibaka and burying the three…the disrespect 😂💀💯 pic.twitter.com/piVkO1PMJQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2017

2. The best thing you'll see on the Internet today is former Bears defensive tackle Spice Adams breaking down the pregame behavior of a variety of players.

All my teammates pregame in a different way! Which one are you? A post shared by Anthony Adams (@spiceadams) on May 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

3. When you're Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen is your wife, the standard bouquet of a dozen roses just won't do.

Thank you my love @tombrady! You are so sweet. Te amo!❤️ Obrigada meu amor! Te amo! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 4, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

4. Only social media legend Paul “BizNasty” Bissonnette can use an Instagram story to give you this kind of an inside look at the fallout from knee surgery, which he had Monday.

The results of @BizNasty2point0's recent knee surgery are not pretty., but his Instagram story is solid, as usual. pic.twitter.com/v0XnevnETv — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 4, 2017

5. We're pro recycling, but we loved seeing Brett Gardner destroy a recycle bin after striking out in a key situation Wednesday night.

6. Lane Kiffin desperately needs the college football season to start already.

if tomato is a fruit does that mean ketchup is a smoothie? @chasemoabery — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 4, 2017

7. Remember the bit from Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago during which Braun Stroman beat the hell out of Roman Reigns and then flipped over an ambulance? It's way better with Benny Hill music.

8. Rolling Stone has ranked the 50 Funniest People Right Now. My thoughts on and prayers are with Rolling Stone's social media team, who will have to deal with all people who will be angry about the list.

9. THE DAILY ROCK: Even the police aren't spared from The Rock's verbal beatdowns.

