Tuesday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Kelly Gale; Charles Barkley-LeBron James Feud Heats Up

LeBron Hates Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley has been knocking LeBron James for a while now and went after the Cavs forward again on Monday for his recent spat with Cavs management. LeBron usually takes the high road in situations like this but went off on Barkley in an epic (yet completely accurate) rant to ESPN. Can we get these two to face off on that Soulja Boy-Chris Brown fight night?

Media Day Strikes Again

Super Bowl’s Opening Night on Monday featured Simone Biles (all 4-foot-9 of her) interviewing really tall athletes, a bunch of Patriots players saying nothing and second-tier celebs vying for attention. Is it kickoff yet?

Oh No He Didn't

Did Grayson Allen trip another player? Judge for yourself.

Kelly Gale: Lovely Lady of the Day

Finally, SI Swimsuit 2017 has arrived! We'll be introducing a rookie in Hot Clicks every day for the rest of this week. Leading off is Australian model Kelly Gale, which is a damn strong way to kick things off (click for full-size gallery).

Get Stephen Jackson His Late Night Show

Hot take: Stephen Colbert just isn't working in late night and should be replaced immediately by former NBA guard Stephen Jackson. Don't believe me? Read this story about Baron Davis, Don Nelson and smoking weed.

Everyone is Mad at Sage Steele

Maybe it's best to lay off social media for a little while.

College Football Recruiting All-Name Team

National Signing Day is Wednesday and I can't wait to see where Jaeger Bull ends up.



The Other Manning Cooper Manning looking like a million bucks at #SuperBowlLI Opening night. Or at least he's wearing a $$$ suit pic.twitter.com/GvJyOFWGuc — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 31, 2017





That's Not Good IKEA recalls folding chairs due to 'fingertip amputation hazards' https://t.co/yQEOVEnaIx via @PeopleHome pic.twitter.com/jGc9nCJMFj — People Magazine (@people) January 30, 2017





New Trend Alert Come see the beautiful makeup that people are applying to their thighs for some reason https://t.co/3U0jXPW9MA pic.twitter.com/2Ha7JeFCz7 — Mashable (@mashable) January 31, 2017

Odds & Ends

The best prop bets for Sunday's Super Bowl … History of the the Super Bowl Gatorade shower … Samoa Joe finally made his WWE main roster debut and it was tremendous … The outgoing Miss Universe had a little fun at Steve Harvey's expense … These are the best Lego designs you'll see this week … Kit Kat sushi is now a thing.

The Most Ridiculous Questions Asked at Super Bowl Media Day

Joel Embiid Meets His Biggest Fan

Do you want to build a snowman Embiid? @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/0kQLBOtkI9 — Charlotte (@SnowmanEmbiid) January 21, 2017

Dancing Machine

Clueless Takes on Current Events

