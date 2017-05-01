The Cavs were winning so handily LeBron grabbed a fan’s beer in the middle of the game

The Cavs didn’t look great in their first-round series against the Pacers, but they looked much better Monday night in Game 1 against the Raptors. How much better? Good enough that LeBron James could stunt on the Raps by grabbing a bottle of beer.

If you had to bet on one Cavs player to grab an adult beverage on the court, it would obviously be J.R. Smith. If LeBron is feeling loose enough to start joking around like that, the rest of the NBA better be scared.

This article originally appeared on