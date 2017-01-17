Report: Lady Gaga wants to do Super Bowl halftime show on NRG Stadium roof

Lady Gaga has grand plans for this year's Super Bowl halftime show and is figuring out how to perform from the roof of NRG Stadium's dome, according to The New York Post.

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” an insider told The Post.

NRG's Stadium has a retractable fabric roof that can open and close in under 10 minutes.

Lawyers and technicians have are also at work trying to figure out a way to make Gaga's vision for the performance come true on live television. Another option could be a pre-taped commercial.

Super Bowl LI will be played on February 5th.

