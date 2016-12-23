Kyle Rudolph has custom Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cleats for his Christmas Eve game

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is fully embracing his Christmas-tastic last name this holiday season.

Rudolph’s friends at Mache Custom Kicks hooked him up with some “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” cleats with his No. 82 printed on them for Minnesota’s Christmas Eve game against the Packers.

Now, these are pretty much white cleats. NFL rules state that you need to go with your team colors if they deviate from the norm. Will these be cool?

His parents should get him a $15,000 check for Christmas so he can wear these in the game.

– Kenny Ducey

