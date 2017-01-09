Fans are heartbroken that Kris Bryant is married

Kris Bryant married longtime girlfriend Jessica Delp over the weekend and some people across the country are heartbroken.

Bryant and Delp have been dating since high school. Bryant is living one of the best lives at the moment with a World Series title, the National League MVP award and a wedding in the last few months.

The wedding looked fantastic. Several of his Cubs teammates and Bryant's good friend Bryce Harper were in attendance.

Many took to Twitter to express their sadness:

so sad that Kris Bryant is married😭😭😭😭 he had my heart — kate edge (@EdgeKedge2000) January 9, 2017

When your 13yo niece comes in your room and says "kris Bryant is married I'm so sad" lol awww everyone love him @KrisBryant_23 — Angi ange (@angiange830) January 9, 2017

Well Kris Bryant is officially married and I am sad bc I want to be his wife and I am not so — Kathryn Weller (@meoweller) January 9, 2017

kris bryant is now married and i am sad — bri williams (@bkayleen7) January 9, 2017

Kris Bryant got married. I'm sad. — alexandra (@alexandrasauro) January 9, 2017

Kris Bryant & Bryce Harper got married and I'm so sad😅 — Jacquelynne (@jacqqq_poling) January 9, 2017

sad that kris bryant is officially off the market — Brittlee Crosser (@brittleecrosser) January 9, 2017

Actually really sad Kris Bryant is officially married… #maybeinmynextlife — Morgan Burns (@morganburns03) January 9, 2017

There were reportedly five million people in attendance for the Cubs' World Series parade and rally. My guess is that more than half of them are also really sad to see Bryant off the market but very happy for him at the same time.

