Fans are heartbroken that Kris Bryant is married

Kris Bryant married longtime girlfriend Jessica Delp over the weekend and some people across the country are heartbroken.

Bryant and Delp have been dating since high school. Bryant is living one of the best lives at the moment with a World Series title, the National League MVP award and a wedding in the last few months.

The wedding looked fantastic. Several of his Cubs teammates and Bryant's good friend Bryce Harper were in attendance.

Many took to Twitter to express their sadness:

There were reportedly five million people in attendance for the Cubs' World Series parade and rally. My guess is that more than half of them are also really sad to see Bryant off the market but very happy for him at the same time.

