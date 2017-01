Henri Kontinen was just minding his damn business during his doubles match on Sunday at the Australian Open when his afternoon took a painful turn.

Kontinen’s partner John Peers absolutely nailed him in the back of the head with a forehand out of nowhere, sending his perfectly-groomed hair flying everywhere.

He bravely continued the match, and the two took the second set from Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

– Kenny Ducey

