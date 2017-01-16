The Knicks call Ron Baker ‘Burgundy,’ because of course they do

The Knicks have a guy named Ron and I’ll give you three guesses which hilarious nickname his teammates call him.

It’s Burgundy. As in Ron Burgundy, the character from a movie that came out when Baker was 11 years old. Carmelo Anthony spilled the beans during his halftime interview on Monday.

What other lazy nicknames do Knicks players have? Courtney Love? Derrick Jeter? Mindaugas Kardashian?

The only way Baker’s nickname is acceptable is if he’s fond of wine from eastern France.

