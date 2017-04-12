Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Sarah Maria Paul; Kardashian puts squeeze on Tristan Thompson

I try and keep Hot Clicks a mostly Kardashian-free zone but I am in awe of the mind games Khloe is playing with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She recently told The Evening Standard that she would say yes if he proposes to her. What the hell is that? Now he basically has to propose or get tagged with the dreaded “he can't commit” label. That family is so manipulative. Tristan, if you're reading, just cut your losses and move on.

I was never a big Tony Romo fan and don't quite understand why he got his own Make-a-Wish Night in Dallas, but here's what you missed. He showed off his basketball skills with this sweet move during pregame warmups, got introduced with the starting lineup and jokingly tried to enter the game late in the fourth. I'm not usually a grumpy old man here but it all seemed very unnecessary and self-indulgent. What did you think? What did you think of Tony Romo “joining” Mavs for last night's game?

Duke sent a cease-and-desist letter to Smack Apparel, which has been making t-shirts about Grayson Allen tripping opponents. The shirt is pretty great, too.

Meet San Jose State running backs coach Alonzo Carter, who used to be M.C. Hammer's coordinator (and still has the U Can't Touch This dance down cold).

Not sure why three-year-old Audrey wanted a poop-themed party, but mom delivered.

Twitter is 10 years-old and Ellen DeGeneres still has the all-time most popular tweet.

Went to take a leak in Moncrief and this was hanging above the toilet. Tom Herman's attention to detail is real 😳 pic.twitter.com/FoAMbkf56K — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 11, 2017





What do you think about this American League championship ring the @Indians just received? pic.twitter.com/QCf7pOTMif — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 11, 2017





#Twolves unveil new team logo, which will be implemented beginning with the 2017-18 season. Full logo: pic.twitter.com/CTq17I4KOT — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 12, 2017

Jimmy's column is becoming a must-read. I can't stop looking at Jose Ramirez's hair … Safe to say Toronto is excited for the NHL playoffs to start … I guess we now know who the NFL's biggest Michael Jackson fan is … Stephen A. Smith does not want golfers to get along … John Daly doesn't need a tee. He has a beer can … Celebrities have started to weigh in on the United Airlines controversy … Wendy's is getting some great publicity for its otherwise nondescript chicken nuggets … Here's the trailer for Stephen King's new TV series The Mist.





