Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up with Khole Kardashian and Twitter was ruthless

Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson may or may not have broken up with reality star, Khole Kardashian. One report says Thompson wants to focus on the playoffs, with Cleveland about to beging a second-round series against Toronto. Another report says Thompson is reuniting with the mother of his child. And another report says Khole scared Thompson with talk of marriage. Nobody seems to know for sure what’s going on, but that doesn’t matter when it comes to Twitter. “News” of the “break up” had Cavaliers fans rejoicing as if the team just added Magic Johnson in his prime.

Tristan Thompson breaks up with khloe kardashian! Cavs by 1000 tonight — danny (@Ddonovan34) May 1, 2017





Cavs back to full strength now as Tristan broke up with Khloe — Munchkins (@BlueMunchkin) May 1, 2017





Tristan dumped Khloe so it looks like The Trilogy is a go. See ya next month @warriors — Shane Brown (@smbrown26) May 1, 2017





It's playoffs ain't no time for a Kardashian curse #DefendtheLand https://t.co/cpvKugUAG6 — Marquan Hampston  (@Quanolicious) May 1, 2017





The Cavs are winning the ship. There's no way they lose now. Tristan just broke the Kardashian curse. — Bud Lane (@bud22089) May 1, 2017





TT and Khloe broke up????? Bron wasnt tryna have that Kardashian curse in the playoffs — Spurs fan acc (@ThotPuncher) May 1, 2017





Cavaliers are winning the Chip ! The Kardashian Curse is over Tristan dropped her like a bad habit. — Khal Lin 🐎 (@TooCool2Caree_) May 1, 2017





If Tristan Thompson broke up with Khloe Kardashian the Cavs are going to repeat — Quinn (@Ghost_Wave) May 1, 2017





Cavs fans when they find out Tristan Thompson dumped Khloe pic.twitter.com/VEDHdoUli7 — John X (@48john) May 1, 2017





Cavs fans after finding out Tristan Thompson dumped Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/0l06zNw2ZW — Jordan Miller (@J_miller2014) May 1, 2017





Lebron when Tristan finally broke up with Khloe pic.twitter.com/uC6gyjggky — Papa Georgio (@PhilNMySelfTho) May 1, 2017





"The Kardashian curse is over" pic.twitter.com/vcrrtCzbHn — Dani Spensiero (@Dani_spensiero) May 1, 2017

