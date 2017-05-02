KG, Sheed and Ben Wallace clowning around is NSFW

Behind the scenes life at TNT’s studios must be pretty interesting, given all the 2000s NBA legends you can find hanging around on a given day.

This footage, which is audibly NSFW, proves it: Kevin Garnett had Rasheed Wallace (a frequent guest) and Ben Wallace (sans afro) on his Area 21 segment. When the cameras weren’t rolling live, they captured some pretty entertaining and admirable camaraderie between the three former players as they watched what appeared to be Garnett getting into a fight back in the day.

Watch below.

Honestly I’d pay-per-view to watch entire games with these guys.

