Kevin Harlan is making all sorts of crazy sounds on tonight’s broadcast
Kevin Harlan is calling Monday night’s game between the Clippers and Rockets on TNT, and making some wonderfully strange sounds.
The first sound was the laugh of a crazyperson at the end of a movie promo, which apparently was a sound he was supposed to make. It was much better than watching Anthony Morrow shoot free throws.
@Olivia_Harlan I'm probably going to see this movie now thanks to how he read the ad for it. pic.twitter.com/UungqrSUtB
— Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) January 17, 2017
A little later, Harlan tried to simulate what DeAndre Jordan would sound like if he tried to talk with nine stitches in his mouth. It was a very good example, and another very good sound.
Kevin Harlan.. pic.twitter.com/FNltTCfddF
— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 17, 2017
What a freaking legend.
