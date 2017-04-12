Of course Kevin Garnett’s long-dormant Twitter account is full of righteous trash talk

I don’t know why it took us this long to realize Kevin Garnett adapted his legendary penchant for trash talk to fit the social media era.

Garnett briefly experimented with Twitter for seven months in 2013, but what a glorious experiment it was. KG started off by just posting dozens of generic inspirational quotes. At some point he realized that he could use Twitter to needle his opponents away from the court and started throwing barbs. This went largely unnoticed until people started digging up his tweets again this week.

His first victim was Al Horford—a pretty mild jab, but a good place to start.

Horford Could never Guard me! pic.twitter.com/IOc3R3s8JM — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) April 29, 2013

Once the playoffs rolled around, though, KG really hit his stride. The Celtics lost to the Knicks in the first round that year—that’s how long ago this was—and it was a heated series. After staving off elimination in Game 4, Garnett went after Carmelo Anthony.

Guy is all talk! Tossin This Lil Guy pic.twitter.com/o8kfTxakXc — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) April 30, 2013





The Celts won again in Game 5 and Garnett gloated afterwards.

Today must of been a closed Casket! Zip em! — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 2, 2013

The morning of Game 6 brought a couple of solid burns against two Knicks bench players…

@TheRealJRSmith Might be the only player with more Tattoos than Brain Cells — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 3, 2013





Kenyon Martin due for another 2 point and 2 rebound game? I know he gonna talk like he still an all-star anyway. — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 3, 2013

…and one reminder about some long-simmering beef.

Me, Melo and Whoever Jordan Crawford's boy is are all Eskimo Brothers. #Word — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 3, 2013

This one dates back to January 2013, when KG ran his mouth about Melo’s wife and Jordan Crawford re-ignited the flames during a scrum after Game 5. (The Urban Dictionary definition of “Eskimo brother” may be helpful here.)

Perhaps most interestingly, a couple of Garnett’s tweets take aim at Ray Allen. Rajon Rondo’s recent comments about Allen show that Celtics teammates resented the fact that Allen left to sign with the Heat, a feeling KG apparently shared.





I really hope Ray Allen wins a Championship this year, cause he left something great. Hopefully it was worth it. — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 4, 2013

KG’s Twitter account was too beautiful to live, though. Just before the start of his first season in Brooklyn, he sent his final tweet.

This has been an NBA season for the ages but imagine how much better the playoffs would be if KG was tweeting smack about his old rivals? Kevin, if you’re reading, here are instructions to recover your password.

