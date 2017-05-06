Kentucky Derby: Tom Brady, Larry David and other celebrities in attendance
Every year, the stars come out for the Kentucky Derby and 2017 is no different.
A-list celebrities and some of the biggest figures in sports head to Louisville, Kentucky for the weekend. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt are among this year's famous attendees.
Check out some of the other celebrities in attendance:
A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on
Kisses for a good luck my boy Gormley i'll see you in Louisville Kentucky🏆🌹🐎 pic.twitter.com/fkvUiuC0Q3
— Victor Espinoza (@EspinozasVictor) May 1, 2017
#DerbyDay is turning out pretty, pretty, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/yCUvVhePLE
— NBCSN (@NBCSN) May 6, 2017
I was this close to Larry David. pic.twitter.com/darTAIacQe
— Madelyne Smith (@maddiesmit) May 6, 2017
Fire. pic.twitter.com/XN95zWz8dM
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 6, 2017
Usain Bolt is even getting into the Deby Day spirit
Interviewing @usainbolt in NYC for #DerbyDay. Why is the world's most laid-back athlete stressed about today's race? @TheUndefeated @GHMUMM pic.twitter.com/FUdPXTwEEy
— Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) May 6, 2017
Stay tuned for more celebrity sightings at Churchill Downs.