Kentucky Derby: Tom Brady, Larry David and other celebrities in attendance

Every year, the stars come out for the Kentucky Derby and 2017 is no different.

A-list celebrities and some of the biggest figures in sports head to Louisville, Kentucky for the weekend. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt are among this year's famous attendees.

Check out some of the other celebrities in attendance:

🐎💯🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 6, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Kisses for a good luck my boy Gormley i'll see you in Louisville Kentucky🏆🌹🐎 pic.twitter.com/fkvUiuC0Q3 — Victor Espinoza (@EspinozasVictor) May 1, 2017









I was this close to Larry David. pic.twitter.com/darTAIacQe — Madelyne Smith (@maddiesmit) May 6, 2017





Usain Bolt is even getting into the Deby Day spirit

Stay tuned for more celebrity sightings at Churchill Downs.

This article originally appeared on