Watch: Highlights from Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada Wrestle Kingdom 11 match

While the western hemisphere was sleeping, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada turned in a five-star match at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in Tokyo.

American wrestling fans might not pay much attention to what goes on in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but the main event at the biggest show of the year lived up to the billing. Omega and Okada’s battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship belt under the lights at the Tokyo Dome was one of the best you’ll ever see.

In an interview this week with SI.com’s Justin Barrasso, Omega made his case for raising the belt.

“I’m committed to seeing this company grow, as well. I can be multi-cultural, multi-lingual, work a physical style, push forward entertaining storylines, and be the more worldly entertainment that the company needs,” Omega said. “I’m also willing to accept the blame if it fails. I’m not afraid to fail, and I have no fear because I believe we can do it.”

But he and Okada still had to settle it in the ring. Check out highlights from the match below.

Omega’s entrance

Suplex from the top rope

Dropkick from the top rope

Okada sends Omega flying through a table

@KennyOmegamanX vs @rainmakerXokada #njpwwk11 Is One Of The Greatest Professional Wrestling Matches Of All Time pic.twitter.com/JICB120etA — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) January 4, 2017

Omega skies over the top rope

Okada’s devastating finish to retain the belt

Okada may have held onto the belt, but this definitely won’t be Omega’s last chance to take it from him.

