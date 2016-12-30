Friday’s Hot Clicks: Kate Upton; Kemba Walker Celebrates Too Soon

One Last Blooper Before 2017

This is the final weekday Hot Clicks of 2016 and I'd like to thank everyone again for reading. My advice for New Year's weekend is to have fun, drink plenty of water and dance your cares away. Kind of like Kemba Walker in this video, only make sure the shot goes in before celebrating.

Something to Read This Weekend

Two Philly natives spent 10 days this summer traveling across America in a Chevy Malibu and a 10-pound sledgehammer known as the Hammer of Glory. They wound up in Denver for the Great American Beer Festival and chronicled the entire trip for SI.com, but it was everything that happened in between that made it so memorable. Carve out 15 minutes to give it a read.

This Dude is So Dumb

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended from the Belk Bowl after getting caught shoplifting from Belk. In a related note, Belk provided free gift cards for all the players.

Kate Upton: Lovely Lady of the Day

There were well over 500 LLOD features in 2016 and the one everyone requests the most is Kate Upton. As a man of the people, I'm happy to oblige this request. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

WWE's Best Moments of 2016

From A.J. Styles' debut to Goldberg-Lesnar, relive the best WWE moments of 2016.

Serena is Off the Market

Serena Williams will soon tie the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She broke the news in a poem, which she posted on Reddit.

Shower Beer Has Arrived

Never felt the need to drink and shower, but for those who did … good news!

One Method of Intimidation

Amanda Nunes wore a lion mask to UFC 207 weigh-in ahead of fight with Ronda Rousey. https://t.co/Yudr3NGA6S pic.twitter.com/4dI2aW7Hzr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 30, 2016

Good Luck With All That

Identical twins reveal their plans to marry their shared boyfriend https://t.co/zAFwxVJRWu pic.twitter.com/o0TDmWMSfY — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 30, 2016

Odds & Ends

Reliving the best sports feuds of 2016 … Brandon Marshall owes Antonio Brown a Porsche after losing a preseason bet … The money raised for the Browns 0-16 parade will instead go to a food bank (with the Browns matching the contribution) … Goalie masks for the upcoming Winter Classic … The answer to the last question of this George Karl interview is priceless, mostly because he's destroyed everything in his path this week … 10 most watched MLB videos of 2016 … The top 10 photos of 2016.

Whoops!

Move over Swaggy P, Swaggy K is the captain nowhttps://t.co/1RruJYE7aS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2016

Something Doesn't Fit In

Two Different Approaches to Hecklers

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

